The TBI has issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a Polk County man who has been missing for more than a week.
The TBI says 72-year-old Darryl Foster was last seen on February 5, in Whitfield County, Georgia.
MORE: Darryl Foster was last seen on February 5th in the area of Whitfield County, GA. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.Spot him? Call the Polk Co. Sheriff at (423) 338-8215 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/41nLmnY6B9— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 14, 2022
The TBI says Foster has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely.
Foster is described as 5’6” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
He may be driving a white 2001 Dodge Ram with TN tag: 2W2-8C8.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 338-8215 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
