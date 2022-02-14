Darryl Foster

The TBI has issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a Polk County man who has been missing for more than a week.

The TBI says 72-year-old Darryl Foster was last seen on February 5, in Whitfield County, Georgia.

The TBI says Foster has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely.

Foster is described as 5’6” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He may be driving a white 2001 Dodge Ram with TN tag: 2W2-8C8.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 338-8215 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.

Recommended for you