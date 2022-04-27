The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Cleveland on Wednesday.
The TBI says 55-year-old Alan Terrell was last seen on April 23, as he was walking to the Cleveland Greenway.
The TBI says Terrell has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Terrell is described 6’1” tall and weighs around 185 pounds.
If you’ve seen him or have any information about this case, please call the Cleveland Police Department at (423) 559-3389 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
