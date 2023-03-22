The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man from Lookout Mountain.
William Carter has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, the TBI said.
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 80 y/o William Carter, missing from Lookout Mountain.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 23, 2023
He was last seen in Lookout Mountain on Mar 22, wearing a tan hat, blue coat, black pants, white shoes, and glasses.
Pls call 423-821-1226 or 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/hf2MSTvr3Q
He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a tan hat, blue coat, black pants, white shoes, and glasses. He has blue eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 158 lbs.
Carter may be traveling on I-75 in a gray 2010 Acura TSX, with Tennessee plate 454 BGWG.
If you have seen Carter, or know where he could be, call the Signal Mountain Police Department at 423-821-1226, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.