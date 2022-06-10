Robert Williams photo

The TBI has issued a Silver Alert on Friday for Robert Lee Williams, a missing man from Hamilton County.

Williams is 86-years old and was last seen in the Harrison area on a red Honda 4-wheeler.

Robert Williams missing info

He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5’8” tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have seen Robert Williams or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

