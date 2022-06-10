The TBI has issued a Silver Alert on Friday for Robert Lee Williams, a missing man from Hamilton County.
#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Robert Lee Williams, who is missing from Hamilton County.He’s 86, 5’8”, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and camouflage Crocs.Spot him? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/wZdbFDn4Q8— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 10, 2022
Williams is 86-years old and was last seen in the Harrison area on a red Honda 4-wheeler.
He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5’8” tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
If you have seen Robert Williams or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.