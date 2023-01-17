The TBI has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for 19-year-old John Tipton, who is missing out of Sevierville, in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act.
Tipton has brown hair and eyes, stands at 5'10", and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes in the area of Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville.
If you have any information about John's whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.