Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-day-old girl on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.
Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.
She was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.
She weighs 6 lbs. and is 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.