The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in Marion County that left a driver dead.
Investigators say a South Pittsburg police officer attempted to pull over a driver who was speeding toward Jasper shortly before midnight Monday.
They say the driver led the Marion County sheriff's department on a chase until the driver got stuck on railroad tracks near Industrial Boulevard.
When deputies approached the vehicle, they heard a shot fired.
The TBI says that's when one of the deputies fired their weapon, which ultimately killed the driver.
The name of the suspect and officers involved have not been released yet.