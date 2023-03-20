A house fire in Etowah claimed the lives of two people early Monday morning.
The City of Etowah Fire Department was dispatched to the home in the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue just after midnight to find the building fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsing.
The fire was extinguished after a "lengthy battle," City of Etowah Fire Department said.
Fire crews found two deceased occupants in the home.
Etowah Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fire.
The City of Etowah Fire Department thanked all responders, including Etowah Rural Fire Department and Englewood Fire Department for their mutual aid, and agencies that were placed on standby. They also asked for prayers for the family of the deceased and the community.