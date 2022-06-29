The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has apologized for duplicate Blue Alert notifications issued early Wednesday morning for shooting suspect BJ Brown even though the TBI says the initial mobile alert was sent Tuesday evening.
BJ Brown is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night, and was captured Wednesday morning.
The duplicate alerts appeared to have been sent to cell phones between the early hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
"We’ve heard your frustration – loud and clear – about receiving multiple alerts on your mobile devices when two Blue Alerts were issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Some people received audible notifications overnight, many hours after the actual Blue Alerts were issued and resolved.
That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us. And for that, we apologize."
In AMBER and Blue Alerts, TBI uses TDOT road signs, lottery displays, our social media platforms, and relationships with media outlets across the state.
They also use services provided by the National Association for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to deliver information to cellular devices in AMBER and Blue alerts, respectively.
The TBI says after speaking with its partners, it learned that the emergency message regarding each Blue Alert was sent one time, in each case.
We've heard a number of reports about some cell phone users receiving alerts overnight for the Blue Alerts we issued Tuesday.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2022
While TBI doesn't send mobile alerts to your device, we're working with our partners who do to determine what happened. Not everyone received them.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/rPO7exdBpl
Some users shared they received the audible notifications multiple times, hours later, or not at all.
The TBI says this issue can rely on any number of factors, for each individual cell user, including:
- Your particular cellular service provider
- Your movement in and out of state
- Your movement across cell tower coverage areas
- If you power your device on and off
- If you shift in and out of airplane mode
- Your signal strength at any particular time
- Software and Wi-Fi settings
"While this is certainly not ideal, it’s a function of the technical system in place, not the misstep of any single person or agency. Still, we routinely review our actions in these types of critical incidents, after the fact, and a vital part of that work weighs the public’s feedback. We’ve heard your frustration about this week’s alerts and your hopes for a more efficient, timely, and informative alert system.
Those are our priorities, too.
We will continue to sharpen our system, with your feedback, as these situations demand our best efforts for the sake of the safety of our state’s communities and its people."