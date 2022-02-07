UPDATE: Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for one week

Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for one week following another violation of the platform's rules, the company said Aug. 10. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene prides herself on outlandish antics, conspiracy theories and unwavering support for Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

The Georgia Republican has gained notoriety as a gleeful political agitator.

Greene has even managed to stand out in a Republican Party increasingly defined by the former president’s antagonistic style.

As Greene seeks a second term promising more of the same, a small group of GOP challengers is trying to upset her in a district that has become slightly more moderate.

The challengers argue they can deliver Republican values without a sideshow. But overcoming a congressional incumbent won't be easy.

