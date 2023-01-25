Taylor Elementary teacher nationally recognized as Extraordinary Educator

Bradley County Schools is proud to announce that Amanda Price, a teacher at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, has been nationally recognized as an Extraordinary Educator.
She is the only teacher in the state and one of only 30 nationwide to receive this prestigious honor.
To celebrate her achievement, Curriculum Associates and Taylor Elementary School surprised Mrs. Price and her class with a pizza party.
The students enjoyed pizzas and cookies while Mrs. Price was presented with flowers to commemorate the occasion.