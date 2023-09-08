Students at Taylor Elementary School will get to start their weekends a bit early Friday after a power outage, caused by a fallen tree, which prompted Bradley County Schools to dismiss classes.
Students will be dismissed at 11:00am.
Bus services will be available for those students who typically rely on school transportation.
Parents and guardians are asked to arrange for the early pickup of their children. Parents can also contact the school if they have any questions or need to arrange different transportation.