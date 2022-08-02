A planned special tax district for a Chattanooga Lookouts stadium has swelled to 470 acres, an official said, nearly four times the 120 acres of developable land on the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.
Talks with South Broad and Alton Park neighborhood residents were a key reason that led to enlarging the proposed boundaries of the tax district from the size in initial discussions, an official said last week.
"We drove around and walked around," said Jermaine Freeman, senior adviser for economic opportunity for Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. He said officials saw that a number of parcels near the foundry property were blighted. "Why not include those? We said, 'OK, that will be in the district.'"
