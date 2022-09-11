TARGET CAR SEAT

Target’s popular car seat trade-in program is coming up once again.

Twice a year, you can bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to Target and recycle it to redeem a coupon on your Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear.

Materials from the old car seats are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management. 

This fall’s Car Seat Trade-In takes place from Sept. 11-24. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

From September 11-24, 2022, guests will have the opportunity to recycle an old, expired or damaged car seat and redeem a coupon on their Target app or Target.com/circle.

The coupon is good for 20% off one car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

For more information, click here! 

Tags

Recommended for you