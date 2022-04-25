Tamarion Johnson was found guilty of murder on Thursday.
Johnson killed ex-girlfriend, Shawnquell Stanfield, on September 24, 2018 at an intersection. The lead detective on the case testified that Johnson was trying to steal Stanfield's drugs in a stolen car.
As Stanfield was running away Johnson shot in her direction multiple times. According to a Hamilton County medical examiner Stanfield sustained three gunshot wounds.
Executive Assistant District Attorney presented a letter from Johnson saying he was sorry for killing her but he had to.
Johnson was found guilt for of second degree murder and aggravated assault.