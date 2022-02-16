Two K9 officers in the Tennessee Valley are becoming the faces in the push for changing the laws for harming them.
Joker, the Bradley County K9 who was shot on the job in September, and Tanja, the Walker County K9 who was shot and killed in 2014, have both had laws named after them, and could become the standard set for the rest of the country.
Joker and his handler, Deputy Eduardo Choate, were attempting to arrest theft suspects five months ago when he was shot in the head. He went through weeks of surgeries and physical therapy.
"They said he was retired," said Choate. "Joker would never return to work."
But Joker returned to work. Three months to the day later, Joker and Choate were dispatched to the same location where he was shot. This time, however, Joker helped to take three suspects into custody.
"It came all the way back around," said Choate. "And it was an awesome thing to be a part of it."
His injuries sparked a nationwide push for tighter K9 assault laws. Joker's Law would create a maximum penalty for injuring a police animal of 30 years in Tennessee, up from eight under current law.
"The last few years, it has been difficult being an officer," said Choate. "And it seems like this has brought the community and law enforcement closer together."
The death of a K9 officer in Walker County, Georgia has already paved the way. Tanja was shot and killed by a rape suspect on Lookout Mountain in 2014.
Tanja's Law is now the standard in Georgia. It created stricter penalties across the board and created a maximum sentence of five years.
"If you harm a police service animal, you're going to be punished," said Walker County Sheriff Steve Lawson. "We need to strengthen our laws. I'm hoping Tennessee does."
Joker's Law would be much stricter than Tanja's Law. If passed, it would be toughest such law in the country in the hopes that no other K9 officer would suffer the same fate as he and Joker.
"You get home, he's a pet. He becomes one of the kids. My wife's favorite," said Choate. "It's a different relationship than I've had with any other animal."
The bill will be heard by the Tennessee finance committee next week. It could get a full floor vote and be signed into law by March.