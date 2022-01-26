As we all try to stay safe when it comes to Covid, make sure you don’t skip your eye exams.
Dr. Daniel Laroche, Ophthalmologist
“Unfortunately glaucoma is a silent thief of sight. You really don’t feel anything. Usually it is characterized by elevated eye pressure in the eye.”
The normal eye pressure is about 15, but with age some people’s eye pressure can reach 18 or higher and you don’t feel it.
Dr. Daniel Laroche says “That damages the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain and that can lead to slow vision loss.”
This is glaucoma awareness month and ophthalmologists like Dr. Laroche are sounding the alarm, especially for communities of color.
Dr. Daniel Laroche says “In the African American community the prevalence of glaucoma is four times higher than in Caucasian communities and the rates of blindness about ten times higher in the African American community.”
Dr. Laroche said that is due to factors such as access to care and poverty. He says it is very important as with anything to take care of your overall health by doing things like taking a 30 minute walk, staying physically fit and meditation to reduce stress.
There are treatment options once glaucoma is discovered but they can be expensive.
Dr. Daniel Laroche says “Eye drops are used to help lower the eye pressure, but these eye drops are very expensive. They are about 50 dollars each sometimes and if you have to take two or three of them that can be quite expensive.”
New technology can help alleviate the need for eye drops.
Dr. Daniel Laroche says “Doing earlier cataract surgery. Taking this lens out and micro-invasive glaucoma surgery with these new devices we have about the size of a needle that we can open up the drain inside the eye.”
Dr. Laroche says the most important thing you can do is get your eyes checked on a regular basis, particularly if you are over the age of 40.