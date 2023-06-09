This year, three of Tennessee's state parks will help you celebrate Father’s Day with special meals for Dad.
Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer, David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg, and Natchez Trace State Park in Lexington will have meals ranging from prime rib dinners to breakfast and lunch buffets.
- At Fall Creek Falls, visitors can enjoy a prime rib special.
- Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park will have a family-style breakfast and a lunch buffet on June 18.
- The restaurant inside Lodge Natchez Trace will have a lunch buffet on June 18.
OF course, there are other activities besides a meal to enjoy on Father's Day at the parks.
But if you're stumped for gift ideas, there are gift shop items, an annual pass to Tennessee State Parks golf courses, a subscription to the Tennessee Conservationist magazine, or a state parks gift card. Or you may want to make a donation in your father’s name to the Trail Pack, a fund that helps to maintain, expand, educate, and supply the trails in the state parks.
Father's Day meals details:
Fall Creek Falls State Park - The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Prime rib special (while quantities last)
Friday, June 16, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Choice of carving size: 12 oz. $24; 16 oz. $28; and 20 oz. $32
Beverage, tax, and gratuity not included
Reservations are not required but are accepted for parties of eight or more at 423-881-5241 EXT. 253
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN 38585
423-881-5241, Ext. 253
David Crockett State Park - Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
June 18 - Family-style breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.
$17 per person, 10 percent discount for seniors, half price for children 6-11 with each paying adult, free for children 5 and under with each paying adult
Drink, tax, and gratuity not included
Reservations not accepted
Entire party must be present to be seated
Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$21 per person, 10 percent discount for seniors 62-over, half price for children 6-11 with each paying adult, free for children 5 and under with each paying adult
Drink, tax, and gratuity not included
Reservations not required. Entire party must be present to be seated
Crockett's Mill Restaurant - David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines (GPS)
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Natchez Trace State Park - Restaurant inside Lodge Natchez Trace
June 18 - Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
$17.95 for adults, half price for children age 6-11 with each paying adult, free for children age 5 and under with each paying adult
Not including drink, tax, or gratuity
Call for reservations for parties of eight or more, (731) 968-8176.
The reservation cut-off date is Friday, June 16th, at 2 p.m. or until full.
Natchez Trace State Park
Lodge Natchez Trace
567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
Lexington, TN 38388