Returning for its second season, the Chattanooga Historical Society is hosting a True Crime Tour right here in town starting this weekend.
The tour will take people right to the frontlines of true crime headlines.
"It's delving into the true crime history of Chattanooga. Everything is taken out of straight out of the Chattanooga Daily Times, Chattanooga News, so everything is researched and backed up, nothing fictitious. But we did pick out stories that were fun and entertaining along with kind of the seedier side of Chattanooga -- the murder, the mayhem,” Lindsay Stuber, Curator of Collections, Chattanooga Historical Society said.
She will lead participants through the streets of Chattanooga, bringing to light the sordid stories that took place around town.
"We've always enjoyed - you know October and Fall is a great time of year to get out and take walks - so we thought 'why not add in this season, why not add a little true crime,' especially with how popular it is,” she said.
Stuber takes a stab at what you may hear along the way.
"A wife actually gets mad and stabs her husband seven times in the lobby. He does live, but it's pointed out in the paper that she's already been arrested seven times that year for what they call knife play,” she said.
She goes on to say that their relationship didn’t work out.
The tour begins on the steps of the courthouse, straight down to Broad Street with stops at the Read House, Miller Park, and on to the Dome Building before ending back at the courthouse.
It will take almost two hours to complete.
"The courthouse and the jail have a lot of stories including a feud between the Marion County Sheriff's deputies and Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies that at one point results in a shootout on the corner of Lindsay and McCallie with one of the deputies using the city attorney as a human shield,” she said.
The goal of the Chattanooga Historical Society is to preserve Chattanooga’s rich history.
If you’re interested in more stories like these, you can find tickets and more information about the tour here.