Taco Bell turns 60 this summer and its employees will have new outfits to mark the occasion.
featured
Taco Bell workers are getting new uniforms. Here's what they look like
Employees will be given a new T-shirt that's designed by Los Angeles-based streetwear creator Born X Raised that celebrates the chain's Southern Californian heritage. The shirt, meant to "commemorate this milestone in the brand's history," features the chain's signature colors with a unique take on the Taco Bell logo.
"Anniversaries are for celebrating, and what better way to kick that off than with the foundational support that has made Taco Bell what it is for the past 60 years, our team members," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's global chief brand officer, said in a press release.
The chain is also selling a new "anniversary-inspired meal" that's available to order only on its app and website beginning Monday. The $8.99 all-vegetarian meal includes a black-bean crunchwrap supreme, bean burrito, spicy potato soft taco, and cinnamon twists, served with a large unsweetened iced tea.
Taco Bell began as a small taco stand in 1962 in Downey, California. Since then it has grown into a global behemoth with more than 7,000 locations and employs some 200,000 workers. The company recently announced it's accelerating growth outside of the United States and hopes to achieve $20 billion in annual revenue in the coming years.
In the US, the chain's $10 monthly taco subscription program has had a successful start. Customers using the pass visit the chain three times more often a month than non-members and 16% of its users have opted to renew the monthly program, the company recently revealed.
Yum Brands (YUM), which owns Taco Bell, said same-store sales jumped 8% in its most recent quarter.
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Woman who filed baptism complaint against HCSO deputy found dead in home
-
Local hotel nearly fails inspection after hair was found on mattress
-
Former Channel 3 reporter dies from rare disease that has no cure
-
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
-
Easter 2022: Which grocery stores will be open, closed?
-
Meet the people who want to spend the rest of their lives on cruise ships
-
UPDATE: Crews recover body of person who fell off cliff in Marion County
-
WHAT THE TECH? What you can and can't get using a TV antenna
-
Rescue recovery crews work to hand dig two men out of collapsed trench in Spring City