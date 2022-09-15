Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza finally returns to menus

Taco Bell's highly anticipated Mexican Pizza finally returns to menus May 19 following a roughly two-year hiatus.

 Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated Taco Bell-themed “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” starring the legendary Dolly Parton and mega pop-rap star Doja Cat.

The show is set to finally premiere on Sept. 15, coinciding with the permanent return of Mexican Pizza to Taco Bell storefronts after supply shortages following its initial return.

If you’re planning a watch party for the musical then you can also order a Mexican Pizza exclusively on Uber Eats and Postmates starting on Sept. 15 and lasting until Sept. 21. You may even score a free Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum.
 
Starting on Sept. 22, you’ll be able to order the Mexican Pizza on DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

