Fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated Taco Bell-themed “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” starring the legendary Dolly Parton and mega pop-rap star Doja Cat.
The show is set to finally premiere on Sept. 15, coinciding with the permanent return of Mexican Pizza to Taco Bell storefronts after supply shortages following its initial return.
My beloved Mexican Pizza is back, and this time forever! Celebrate with me tonight as I perform in the Live premiere of Mexican Pizza: The Musical - https://t.co/08MY3F5nc8 #tacobellpartner https://t.co/eOHNWiVx3o— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 15, 2022