Monday, Hamilton County students started their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing.
The TCAP tests students on their English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies. This is the first year the third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee, meaning students could be held back for failing to meet expectations in English.
Kendra Young, Executive Director for Unifi-Ed, said the testing isn't actually assessing a student's reading proficiency.
"It will also include questions on grammar, spelling, context, things like that, vocabulary, Things that are important for 3rd graders to know, but not necessarily predict a student's reading comprehension levels," explained Young.
The law was originally created to address the impact COVID-19 had on learning. Young said the state shouldn't use T-CAP to determine if students should repeat the year since there is no clear passing score.
"All it really tells you is whether or not your student scores better or worse than other students in the state. It doesn't have a passing score set for it. They will not determine what is considered on grade level or standard until after everyone has taken the test," said Young.
Last school year, 64% of students did not meet grade-level expectations.
Between the district's benchmarks and state testing, Young said students are losing about nine weeks of instruction learning time, leaving them unprepared.
"We are seeing a lot of psychological and emotional fallout from the constant high-stakes testing. I don't know that it's fair what we're doing to kids."
Instead of retention, Young said there need to be more resources to help students.
"Giving teachers and students the resources that they need to remediate ahead of time, such as maybe not using classroom time for benchmarks and practice tests and providing teachers with actual screeners."
TCAP testing will continue until May 2nd for third graders. The state hopes to have the results back by next month, but Young said in the 20 years she's been working in teaching, that's never been the case.
She tells parents they should spend more time reading with their children to help improve their grammar, vocabulary, and reading skills.