The first of many expected community events this past Saturday morning at the McDonald Farm Park at Sale Creek from Local 3 News photojournalist Taylor Baker.

The first of many community events Easter weekend was held at the. McDonald Farm Park at Sale Creek.  THE MCDONALD FARM PARK AT SALE CREEK.. 

Swing Into Spring was held at Old McDonald Farm in Sale Creek on Saturday from from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 
 
The event provided lots of fun for the whole family, a petting zoo, inflatables, and much more. 

Tags

Recommended for you