Good morning, the dangerous high heat will continue for today with afternoon highs hitting the mid-90s and heat indices up to 107-109°. Please, be cautious when working, exercising, or playing outside during peak heating hours. Additionally, there will be hit or miss pop-up storms once again with torrential rainfall and lightning. A few of these storms may briefly strengthen to severe levels with damaging wind gusts. Most activity will be after 1pm ET as the heat builds and will continue into tonight. Overnight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Friday will be another blast of the same with high heat and scattered storms. There will be a little “break” from the heat over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, expect it to still remain very muggy. Both days will have chances for scattered showers/storms, slightly more likely on Saturday. Monday will be mostly sunny with only an isolated shower chance and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday also looks to be mainly dry with a high of 93. Then, more scattered showers and storms return on Wednesday of next week with highs in the upper 80s to 90.