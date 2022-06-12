Good afternoon, the heat is here as temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for your late Sunday afternoon. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The main weather story for the work week will be the high heat. Monday through Friday will have highs in the mid-90s for Chattanooga and most other valley locations. It will also be very muggy. Thus, heat index values will be over 100 degrees. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday look to be the hottest days with heat indices potentially over 105. Please, follow all heat safety practices this week: stay hydrated, wear light clothing, take breaks in shade or A/C, limit strenuous activity in the afternoons, check on neighbors, and especially don’t leave your kids or pets in the car.
Additionally, with all the heat and humidity, there will be daily isolated shower and storm chances, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday and Thursday will have the greatest chances at 30%.