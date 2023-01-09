A Hamilton County man who had a restraining order against him required the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to be called out to remove the man who barricaded himself in the home.
About 1:00am Sunday, HCSO deputies were dispatched to a home on Huntington Forest Drive after a disorder was reported. There, they found a man and a woman arguing in the home's garage. The woman reportedly told the man to leave and deputies ordered him to stay inside the garage.
The man, identified by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office as Charles Brown, then ran into the home and locked himself inside. The woman told deputies that there were several weapons inside the home; deputies then surrounded the property.
Deputies learned of the Order of Protection against Brown and also that he had numerous felony warrants out of Hamilton County Criminal Court.
Brown began to threaten deputies from inside the residence saying he had a rifle.
HCSO SWAT teams were called out and we able to remove Brown from the home and take him into into custody. He was then taken to a local medical facility for medical review. While he was at the hospital, Brown threatened the life of a deputy.
Once cleared, Brown was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center. He has been charged with:
- Resisting Arrest
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Retaliation Against an Officer
In addition to the other charges, Brown also had warrants on file for the following:
- Burglary (two counts)
- Auto Burglary
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Financial Responsibility
- Domestic Assault
- Aggravated Domestic Assault (two counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Rape
- Child Abuse
- Continued Sexual Abuse of a Child
The HCSO says that Brown has been arrested dozens of times in Hamilton County.