UPDATE: A SWAT situation in Apison has ended with an arrest following a 4-hour standoff on Thursday.
It started around 11:00am at a home in the 5000 block of Jackson Road near the intersection of Old Jackson Road.
A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says deputies were called to the home on a report of an assault.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, 45-year-old Jonathan Erik Allen, closed himself up inside the home and refused to come out.
Allen was eventually taken into custody without incident and is facing several charges.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a SWAT standoff is happening at a home in Apison on Thursday.
The @hcsotn is currently responding to a SWAT call near the 5000 block of Jackson Road. The roadway has been temporarily closed due to emergency vehicles. Motorists should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KRMT0sWFCb— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) August 17, 2023
The sheriff's office says the standoff is happening in the 5000 block of Jackson Road.
Details are limited at this time.
According to the 911 call log, the sheriff's office was called for a well-being check shortly after 10:00am at the same address.
Additional agencies, including the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, were called to the scene around 11:15am.
The HCSO says Jackson Road is closed at this time due to the emergency vehicles.
