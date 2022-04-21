Chattanooga police say a SWAT standoff in the downtown area has ended with a suspect’s arrest on Thursday.
It started shortly after 3:30pm in the 1200 block of Boynton Drive at The Overlook apartments.
Police say an unidentified female, who was armed, held an office worker hostage, forcing the SWAT team to respond to the scene.
Police say the standoff ended with the suspect being taken into custody shortly after 5:00pm.
Police say the hostage is okay.
No names have been released at this time.
