Chattanooga police say a man who closed himself up in an apartment with a gun was taken into custody on Monday evening following a SWAT situation.
It happened in the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road around 6:50pm.
Police say they responded to scene after receiving a report of shots being fired to find 58-year-old James Hayes inside his apartment with a gun, refusing to come outside.
Police say Hayes was eventually taken into custody without incident after SWAT and hostage negotiators arrived at the scene.
No one was injured.
Hayes is charged with felony reckless endangerment and is being held in jail on a $4,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on October 18.
