A SWAT incident in the Sequatchie community of Marion County ended safely Saturday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies responded to an address on Woodland Road just after 3:00 CT in relation to "an altercation involving a firearm," a press release from the department stated. Officials arrived to find Dan Brown, who had a gun and threatened law enforcement.
The Marion County SWAT Team was called in after Brown went inside to barricade himself in his home, and Brown fired several shots at law enforcement.
He was eventually taken into custody. The Marion County Sheriff's Department said no one was hurt during the incident.