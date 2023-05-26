Two men accused of illegally dumping between 50 and 60 tires on an elderly citizen's property are both facing a charge of criminal littering after a witness reported the crime to law enforcement.
According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Marcus Jones and Phillip Ashley were charged and issued State Citations in lieu of arrest when someone who saw the events described the men and their vehicle to the Bradley County 911 Center.
Jones and Phillip did not have permission to dump the materials on the resident's property located on Keith Valley Road, BCSO said.
Deputies intercepted the men as they were leaving, and the two retrieved all of the tires that they had dumped.
"We would like to commend the caller and property owner who provided valuable and timely information on this case," BCSO said in a release. "Without their witness to this crime and willingness to report, the suspects would have gotten away."