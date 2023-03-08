A Summerville man is facing several charges after detectives seized several ounces of suspected methamphetamine and thousands of dollars inside a home.
Maurice Brown, 48, was taken into custody on Monday after Summerville Police Detectives and Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force Agents found nearly 6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and $4,763 inside the house.
Brown was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute within 1000 feet of a Housing Project.