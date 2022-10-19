A suspect wanted in Florida by the US Marshals Service for outstanding Federal narcotics charges was arrested in North Georgia last week after a traffic violation stop led to the discovery of multiple drugs, including Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
The Murray County Sheriff's Office was assisting the TBI, the DEA, and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force with an investigation last Tuesday when they pulled over a vehicle in Murray County.
The sheriff's office said the driver initially gave law enforcement a fake name and birthday but was identified as Shanna Necole Edwards from Wilmington, North Carolina.
A K-9 was deployed during the traffic stop and authorities were alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics.
A search of the car turned up approximately 6.19 gross pounds of Methamphetamine, approximately 15.1 gross ounces of Marijuana, approximately 5.8 gross ounces of Cocaine, approximately 27 gross grams of Fentanyl, and narcotic proceeds.
Edwards is currently in the Murray County Jail and charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine,
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- and Possession of Drug Related Objects
Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport called the arrest a great display of teamwork.