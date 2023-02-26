On Friday, February 24, around 5:48pm, officers from the Rhea County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Burke Lane in response to a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found Junior Hickman dead at the scene. Officers then began a search for the suspect, who had reportedly fled on foot.
The suspect, Jackie Goss, was soon located and surrendered to the deputies without incident. He was then taken to the Rhea County Jail and has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing.