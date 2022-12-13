The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Monday night is recovering in a Chattanooga hospital.
It happened around 11:15pm in the 1700 block of Upper Bear Paw Road in Murphy.
The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived at the scene to investigate a report of shots fired where they found 41-year-old Jason Harley Kloepfer, who initially would not come out of the camper trailer, prompting officers to call in the SWAT Team.
The sheriff’s office says Kloepfer eventually came outside and confronted officers, forcing them to shoot the suspect.
Kloepfer was taken to Erlanger where he is in stable condition.
Kloepfer has been charged with Communicating Threats and Resist, Obstruct, and Delay.
The sheriff’s office says more charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division at 828-837-2589.
