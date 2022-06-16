Wednesday, Nashville police detectives arrested a man who is one of Hamilton County’s 12 Most Wanted suspects.
According to a press release from MNPD, detectives arrested 23-year-old Carleo McElvain, near an Apache Trail apartment building, recovering a pistol that was stolen during an April 14 robbery on Atrium Way.
The release says detectives saw McElvain getting into the passenger seat of a silver Dodge Challenger.
As officers tried to stop the car, McElvain ran from the scene and was found hiding between parked vehicles.
Police say the stolen gun, a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, was found wedged in the Challenger’s passenger seat.
Nashville police have charged McElvain with theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a handgun, and evading arrest.
In Hamilton County, McElvain is wanted on 16 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.
