The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies were in a pursuit of a vehicle matching a description that was recently involving in a robbery at the Circle K on Carbondale Road.
During the pursuit, the driver, 23-year-old Kayvon Taylor, lost control of his vehicle at mile maker 341 on I-75 northbound. As a result of this incident, Taylor collided with another vehicle on the interstate.
Taylor fled the crash scene on foot and was apprehended by Tunnel Hill Officers a short distance from the crash scene.