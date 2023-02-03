Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responds to alleged bomb threat at East Hamilton Middle School

The School Resource Deputy for East Hamilton Middle School was made aware of an alleged bomb threat on Thursday.

After a brief investigation, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SRD identified the student suspected of making the threat and received a confession after questioning the individual.

The student will be charged with Threats of Mass Violence at a School.

There is no active risk to the school or the community at this time.

No additional details are currently available as this incident involves a juvenile.

