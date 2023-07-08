An attempted traffic stop turned into a chase in Hamilton County Friday night.
An affidavit shows a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a white Ford Fusion for speeding on N. Moore Road. This happened shortly after 8:00 P.M.
The deputy says the driver changed lanes as if he was stopping, but took off and turned onto Tomahawk Trail.
The arrest report shows the suspect reached speeds up to 75 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. Authorities say he illegally passed several vehicles by crossing the yellow line and forced one driver off the road.
The deputy says the suspect went airborne as he passed Tunnel Boulevard on Shallowford Road.
The suspect finally stopped on Judson Lane. The deputy then used his car to pin the driver's door shut, so he couldn't escape.
A man in the passenger seat got out and ran away. He was not captured.
Officers arrested Devin Reviere. He's charged with felony evading arrest and reckless driving, among other things.