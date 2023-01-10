Only minor injuries were reported after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase and crash Tuesday afternoon, the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department said.
According to officials, 44-year-old Gary Grimes refused to pull over for Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers while driving down I-24 Eastbound in Marion County.
Grimes' car swerved off the roadway and hit a guardrail during the pursuit, bounced back into the interstate, and hit an oncoming semitruck near the 160 mile marker.
Haletown Volunteer Fire Department said the suspect was tased and arrested following the crash, and sustained only minor injuries. The driver of the semitruck was not hurt.
No officers or firefighters were injured.
A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Grimes faces multiple charges, including DUI, Reckless Driving, and Due Care.