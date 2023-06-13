A police chase ended in a crash that injured an officer over the weekend.
On Sunday, a Chattanooga police officer attempted to stop a car on I-75 in the Brainerd area after observing the vehicle matched the description of a car involved in a shooting.
The officer tried to pull the driver over, but the car, driven by 21-year-old Jadan Mason, sped away.
According to CPD, Mason eventually drove the wrong direction on South Terrace, a one-way road, and into the path of another responding officer.
An arrest report said the officer swerved to avoid a collision, while the suspect swerved in the same direction, resulting in the crash.
The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released. He will be out of service until he fully recovers, CPD said.
Mason was not hurt in the crash. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault on police.