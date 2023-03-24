Following a theft from the Cohutta Dollar General Store, police say a suspect became uncooperative after being confronted by officers.
A foot chase ensued into the swamp between North Hills Drive and Wheeler Dam Road.
Cohutta Police say the offender was discovered to have a felony amount of narcotics in his possession which were located in the vehicle after the foot chase.
Due to the risk to officers with flooding in the swamp and creek, the foot chase was discontinued.
The offender is still at large, and the latest information states the suspect left the Wheeler Dam Road area and is now back in Chatsworth, Murray County, Georgia.
The offender has been identified and is still at large. Police advise the public to continue to be vigilant in the area of Cohutta/Varnell.
Cohutta Police say they have his name, birthday, and criminal history; warrants will be obtained.
The suspect is said to have the number 24 tattoo below his eye, along with other facial and arm tattoos.
The included photos were taken just before the foot chase by employees of the Dollar Store and North Hills gas station.
If you see the offender call 911 immediately.
Police do not believe him to be armed or dangerous, but he was said to be under the influence of narcotics based on mannerisms exhibited to Sgt. Chastain before fleeing.
Police also noted that the vehicle was not registered and the tag it had displayed belonged to an unrelated vehicle and persons.