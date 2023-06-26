Early June 23, 2023, near the intersection of US 19 and Snap-On Drive in Cherokee County, NC., Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible Hit and Run.
Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, Lena Shook Thompson of Asheville, NC., with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted.
Cherokee County Emergency Medical Services attempted to stabilize Thompson at the scene, but she was later pronounced dead at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.
The suspect, Patrick Ryan Williams, also from Asheville, was taken into custody and charged with murder. Williams is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center with no bond.
Sheriff Smith thanked Cherokee County Emergency Medical Services, Cherokee County Dispatch and their law enforcement personnel for their vital role in solving the case.
Williams is set to appear in District Court on June 28.