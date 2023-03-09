Officers responded to reported arson on Wednesday at 721 E 49th Street, where Ladder 41 was on scene and had already gotten control of the dumpster fire.
According to the police report, 15-20 children were playing in the area near the fire on the corner of multiple housing units.
The Captain of Ladder 14 advised that witnesses said a b/m wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants had set the fire.
After officers located the suspect that matched that description, a juvenile witness ran up to notify officers that the suspect who had been identified had set the fire.
Ladarrius Lane, age 21, is being charged for setting fire to personal property.
About starting the fire, police say the suspect said, "I don't know why I did it."