An arrest has been made in the murder of 20-year-old Lance Jay Banister, a decade and a half after his body was found in Chatsworth, Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday that 43-year-old Shannon Tapley from Cartersville was arrested and charged with Banister's murder earlier this month, almost exactly 15 years after the crime.
Banister, originally from Acworth, had been missing for three weeks before he was found dead at Talking Rock Creek near Carters Lake on March 28, 2008. His death was ruled a homicide by a GBI medical examiner.
According to the GBI, Banister and Tapley were friends at the time, and the investigation showed that the two were together the day Banister disappeared.
The joint investigation included Murray County Sheriff’s Office detectives, FBI special agents from the Dalton Safe Streets Task Force, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office detectives, and GBI agents.
Tapley is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail and the investigation will be prosecuted by the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office.