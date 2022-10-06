The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two significant voting rights cases this term that could change the process of how states draw congressional districts.
"The standards for drawing districts are, unfortunately, rather ambiguous," said Richard Fording, a political science professor at the University of Alabama.
The two cases originate from two states in the Tennessee Valley. In Alabama, state lawmakers are accused of diluting the voting power of African Americans. In North Carolina, the state legislature drew maps the state's supreme court has said is an obvious political gerrymander.
"The courts say if it's political, ya know, that's not something we get involved in," said Fording. "But race is a different matter."
In the case from Alabama, advocacy groups say the state legislature did not draw enough majority-minority congressional districts. State lawmakers, the majority of whom are republicans, did draw one majority-minority district in West Alabama, which is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell, a black woman.
But advocacy groups say the state's racial breakdown warrant at least one more majority-minority district. They want the state legislature to remedy it and draw new maps more representative of the state's racial breakdown.
The state says the districts were drawn without race in mind.
"They drew districts that were very similar to the districts that were very similar to the ones that were already in place for the last decade," said Fording. "They're arguing that they drew the districts in a way that is race neutral."
In that case, justices will decide how much of a factor race can play in the redistricting process, if at all.
In North Carolina, state lawmakers plan to argue before the court that the constitution give state legislatures ultimate power in drawing congressional districts.
In that case, the state supreme court ruled the legislature's plan to draw a 10-4 map, favoring republicans, violated the state's constitution, since North Carolina is more evenly-divided, politically.
State lawmakers said the state court should have no role in the process, at all.
"That makes the state legislature supreme, as opposed to the supreme court," said Ted Shaw, a law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "It means that the legislature doesn't have anybody that can tell it what to do when it comes to curing this kind of violation."
The court's rulings on both of these cases could make for significant changes to the process states use to draw their congressional districts, and whose able to order changes if a state violates the rules already in place.
The court is expected to make a decision later this year or early next year. In the meantime, next month's elections will be held using the maps the states have already drawn.