This year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is almost a month away. Today, supporters and sponsors of the Dream Home gathered at the house to sign the floor with well wishes for the future homeowners.
The messages on the floor are a way for those who took part in making this year's St. Jude Dream Home possible, to bless the house.
"It really helps dedicate the home and just really help make their mark for whenever we do give this home away for the winner and just make it feel really special," said Torrey Wayland, Development Specialist for St. Jude.
The floor signing shows the Dream Home truly isn't an ordinary house.
It's also a chance to get a sneak peek at the hard work from dozens of volunteers, like builder Gus Issa.
"It's been an amazing project that we've taken on, year 10 is just as exciting as year 1," said Issa.
Tickets for the Dream Home have sold out. $1.6million were raised and all of it goes toward helping children at St. Jude. No patient ever receives a bill, so families can focus on helping their child get well. It's something Chris Williams said his family is grateful for. Before his son Jaxon passed away from cancer in 2017, he received treatment at St. Jude.
"When we went to St. Jude there was just so much love given and so much focus on trying to do everything they could to help him and that was one promise that we made Jaxon was that we would always fight for the rest of these children," said Williams.
Those pitching in on this year's dream home say they're honored to be a part of the process, but ultimately want to say thank you.
"Thank you for giving, thank you for supporting St. Jude, because it gives a child a chance at life," said Williams.
The giveaway is on Sunday, June 26th and we are looking forward to finding out who the new homeowners will be.