The McKamey Animal Center is celebrating pet lovers at Coolidge Park on June 10th, 2023 for the 2nd Paw Palooza.
Attendees can enjoy food trucks, local vendors, and pet contents - look a like, costume, and best trick contests - and a fundraiser pet walk to help support nearly 5,000 dogs and cats, who are provided with care and shelter.
Everyone who signs up to participate in the walk will receive a 2023 shirt along with access to post-walk celebrations, and have the option of a matching bandana for their pets.
No matter your age or companion during the special day, Paw Palooza is here to gather all pet-lovers together and have a good time while supporting McKamey Animal Center.
For more information, and to register for the walk, vist https://mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza/.