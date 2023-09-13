Do you remember that Hamilton County 'Kids First Coupon Book' you bought last year in 2022? Dig it out, and use them, because the coupons expire this month.
The 36th annual 'Kids First Coupon Book' sale is now underway for the new 2023 coupon book.
For the next two weeks, Hamilton County students are selling the nearly 200-page booklets that cost 15 dollars each.
All of the proceeds stay in Hamilton County for the benefit of local schools.
The money is used to purchase technology upgrades, art supplies, playground equipment, and library books.
Local 3’s David Carroll was at the kickoff celebration at Daisy Elementary on Friday.
Fifth-grader Chloe Shaffner sold the very first coupon book of 2023 to David, and you can buy the next one.
The students there were excited about the school’s new e-Lab, and sales from the coupon book will help schools in our area, like Daisy Elementary, continue to grow.
Over the last 35 years, coupon book sales have generated more than 12 million dollars for Hamilton County schools.
The Kids First Coupon Book is made by a non-profit organization, and all of the proceeds stay in Hamilton County to benefit our local schools.
Contact any Hamilton County elementary school, or visit their website at https://www.kidsfirstcouponbook.com, to purchase a 2023/2024 coupon book.