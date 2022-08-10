A support group for parents who have lost children to addiction is meeting tonight. CADAS is partnering with Be the Light in Bradley County to help grieving families cope with their losses.
CADAS is helping to provide a peer-support group with professional guidance, so those dealing with loss can talk with people in similar situations and find additional resources as they deal with their new realities.
Council for Drug and Alcohol Abuse Services, or CADAS, is joining Be the Light in Cleveland on Thursday, August 10th to be a resource for families dealing with loss to overdose and addiction.
"We're hoping to bring this service to the community to address the opioid epidemic, where it's happening,” said Thad Oliver, a clinician with CADAS, "The opioid epidemic, which is very, very dramatic and very devastating right now, has also given us the opportunity to really start to look at how addiction works."
Oliver says addiction is born in isolation. The same can be said for those healing from loss.
"There isn't going to be the chance to heal completely on your own,” Oliver said.
This is why they are having this group -- to bring people in similar situations together to grieve and begin to heal.
"Help each other get through the feelings of loss, feelings of hopelessness, feelings of anger, and kind of move on with their lives,” Oliver told us.
The event provides people resources to help with the healing process that can take years on end.
"There's a very good chance that people may need some social support, they may need to find a therapist, they may need to help another family member get into treatment for alcohol and drugs,” said Oliver.
It's all about forming a community and people can take their knowledge and share it with others who lost a child to an overdose or addiction.
"Come to our events and learn to use these methods and these resources to help others,” Oliver said.
A group will meet Thursday, August 10th from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Avenue Church. The address is 1720 Perry Street, Cleveland, TN.
The next group is Monday, August 22nd from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center. The address is 5705 Uptain Rd, Chattanooga, TN.
To RSVP, email knox.farmer@cadas.org.